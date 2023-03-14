Independent investment consultancy bfinance has appointed Olivier Cassin as its global head of investments and research.

Cassin was previously with the firm from 2000 to 2014.

He arrives from BNY Mellon, where he was head of EMEA client solutions.

In his new role, Cassin will oversee all bfinance’s global research activities, including manager selection, portfolio design, ESG advisory, risk analytics, monitoring, and fee benchmarking. He will also focus on new product innovation and supporting business development for the next phase of the firm’s growth.

This appointment follows bfinance’s recent management buyout.