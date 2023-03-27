Apostle Funds Management has launched its Global Carbon Credit Fund, which offers exposure to global carbon markets for sophisticated and institutional investors.

The fund and will seek to outperform a global carbon benchmark by at least two per cent per annum net of fees over rolling five-year periods.

The unregistered wholesale fund is actively managed with diversification across California, Europe, the UK, New Zealand, and Australia. This approach offers investors holistic exposure to the carbon price and helps reduce volatility through jurisdictional diversification.

The Apostle Carbon Credit Fund benchmark provides investors with beta carbon price exposure to established and emerging carbon markets. This is combined with an active management component that delivers greater opportunity for alpha and provides superior returns at a lower risk. The fund is constructed using a mixture of physical credits and futures.