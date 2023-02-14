Brighter Super has appointed Zurich Financial Services to provide group insurance for its members, commencing from the start of the upcoming financial year.

Through this new agreement, Brighter Super members will have access to Zurich’s claims service, health and wellness offerings, and sustainability initiatives.

Brighter Super members will not see any changes to the terms of their policies or coverage as a consequence of the new agreement.

The Queensland-based fund manages approximately $30 billion in assets on behalf of around 250,000 members.