Industry UpdatesIndustry UpdatesFebruary 23, 2023 | 9.25am
Yarra Capital Management has appointed Apex Group to support the Yarra Private Capital Discovery Fund.

Specifically, it will provide fund administration as well as transfer agency and custody services. Fund administration is part of Apex’s single-source solution.

The Yarra Private Capital Discovery Fund provides investors with access to a diversified portfolio of holdings in high growth potential, unlisted companies that intend to go public or conduct a sales process within a three-year time horizon.

