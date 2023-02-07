Vanguard head of super Michael Lovett will leave the business at the end of February, months after the launch of the wealth manager’s superannuation fund.

During his 11-year career at Vanguard, Lovett served in several senior roles across the business. Before taking on his current position in January 2020, Lovett was the head of the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) Group, responsible for leading the efforts of the RIA channel in the US.

Before that, Lovett was Vanguard’s head of distribution, leading the team responsible for the distribution of products and services to the institutional and adviser markets in Australia.