Risk specialist TAL has introduced 20 new courses into its 2023 Risk Academy program, as well as series focused on tech and ethics.

The interactive AskAnExpert series allows the TAL Technical Team to provide comprehensive guidance to advisers’ topical and complex questions, while Ethics Month has been developed to help advisers understand the latest industry requirements and obligations.

The new features are supported by the continuation of the Professional Year program and an expanded library of reading materials offering CPD hours.

The Risk Academy now offers over 110 on-demand courses, which are grouped into four key categories: