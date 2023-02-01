Risk specialist TAL has introduced 20 new courses into its 2023 Risk Academy program, as well as series focused on tech and ethics.
The interactive AskAnExpert series allows the TAL Technical Team to provide comprehensive guidance to advisers’ topical and complex questions, while Ethics Month has been developed to help advisers understand the latest industry requirements and obligations.
The new features are supported by the continuation of the Professional Year program and an expanded library of reading materials offering CPD hours.
The Risk Academy now offers over 110 on-demand courses, which are grouped into four key categories:
- Advice Skills and Training: Courses focused on providing advice foundations for new entrants;
- Business Management: Courses focused on providing support to grow an advice business through strategy and marketing;
- Education and Professionalism: Courses focused on providing support through the latest industry requirements; and
- Professional Year: A tailored learning program for Professional Year candidates.