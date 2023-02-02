The SMSF Association has joined forces with the Financial Planning Association to launch an express pathway for the SMSF Specialist Advisor (SSA) designation.

In a media release on Thursday, both associations said the pathway applies to FPA members holding the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation, who will be exempt from completing the nine standard education modules.

Instead, they will receive comprehensive learning materials and have access to optional virtual drop-in sessions after enrolling in the program, as well as being able to sit the online SSA exam at a time that suits their schedule. They will also receive a 50 per cent discount on the enrolment fee, saving $990 on the usual cost.

FPA members enrolling in the SSA program need to join the SMSF Association as an ‘associate’ member, if they are not already a member.

Their membership status is automatically upgraded to ‘specialist’ member status on successfully completing the program.