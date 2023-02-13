Schroders Australia has promoted Adam Kibble to the role of multi-asset fund manager.

He has been at Schroders as an investment director for multi-asset and fixed income since 2020.

Kibble will be based in Sydney and report to Schroders Australia CIO and head of multi-asset, Simon Doyle.

Kibble has over 21 years of experience as a portfolio manager, firstly with the Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) and then with Macquarie Investment Management. Before joining Schroders, Kibble worked as an investment specialist at Insight Investment.

His portfolio management experience includes lead portfolio manager roles in global fixed income, currencies, and commodity strategies.