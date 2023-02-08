Russell Investments has appointed Zach Buchwald as its eighth CEO in 87 years.

Buchwald, who will also serve as chair of the firm’s board of directors, previously worked at BlackRock, where he was as the head of its institutional business in North America.

Before this role, he led BlackRock’s financial institutions group. Earlier, he helped establish its retirement solutions and financial markets advisory platforms. He also served on the firm’s global operating committee, the US/Canada executive committee, and as a sponsor of its LGBT employee network.

Prior to joining BlackRock in 2008, Buchwald served as a managing director at Morgan Stanley, where he held positions of increasing responsibility within the firm’s fixed-income division.