Diversified funds management group Pengana Capital has appointed Fraser Herd as distribution manager for the NSW region.

Before joining Pengana Capital, Herd was managing director of employed advice at AMP. He was previously a director of private banking at Credit Suisse, a director of private wealth at Westpac, and an associate director at Macquarie Funds Group.

At Pengana he will work closely with high-net-worth advisory firms and private banks.