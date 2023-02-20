Funds from Federation Asset Management and DNR Capital have seen ratings boosts this week.

Federation Asset Management’s private equity fund, Federation Alternative Investments II, has been given an ‘approved’ rating by Zenith Investment Partners, who commends the principals’ high calibre and extensive experience.

The fund is the firm’s flagship product for retail and wholesale investors. It provides access to investment-grade opportunities with an ESG focus otherwise reserved for Federation’s institutional clients.

Morningstar has also upgraded the DNR Capital Australian Emerging Companies Fund to ‘Silver’, citing its consistent application of the “proven DNR process” of identifying improving, sustainable, or de-rated quality companies.

The actively-managed fund offers investors exposure to a concentrated portfolio of high-quality, small-cap Australian listed equities. Launched in August 2018, it has produced a return of 12.41 per cent a year.