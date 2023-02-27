Metrics Credit Partners has appointed Kivanch Mehmet as external relations director as investors’ interest in private debt continues to rise.

Mehmet brings over 20 years of experience in financial services, with much of this time dedicated to real estate investing across Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Prior to joining Metrics, Mehmet was head of institutional capital at Qualitas Group, where he managed its institutional business development. Before that, he was head of wholesale investor relations at Charter Hall for nearly four years, where he was responsible for the group’s unlisted institutional real estate fund offerings.