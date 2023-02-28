Increasing economic pressures will widen the insurance coverage gap among vulnerable Australians unless action is taken, according to a new industry report from MetLife Australia.

The ‘Value of Life Insurance’ report, released today, asserts young women, and those receiving disability payments are highly vulnerable to financial instability and may be most at risk from a lack of appropriate insurance coverage.

Legislative changes to end default insurance cover for younger super fund members and those with lower balances or inactive accounts may have unintentionally disadvantaged young women and people living with a disability who are statistically more likely to fall into these categories. Adding to the problem is less than half (48 per cent) of women in Australia understand at least three of five basic financial literacy concepts, meaning it further exacerbates financial vulnerability and understanding the need for protection.

The report highlights the importance of engaging super fund members through awareness and education, the need for flexible product design to meet their needs, how early intervention contributes to better outcomes, the role of advice and how technology can be leveraged for better member experiences.

MetLife’s Value of Life Insurance report rallies the financial services industry to improve Australia’s underinsurance gap and progress financial wellness via: