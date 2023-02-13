Mercer Pacific president David Bryant will take on dual roles and has been named CEO of Marsh McLennan Pacific.

In a press release from Mercer, it said Bryant would commence in the new role from 1 March.

Marsh McLennan is the parent company of Mercer, as well as insurance broker and risk management firm Marsh, consultancy Oliver Wyman, and risk and reinsurance specialist Guy Carpenter.

Bryant will report to Marsh McLennan International CEO Flavio Piccolomini and will continue to be based in Melbourne.

Nick Harris, Marsh Pacific President, will report to Bryant and continue to report to Martin South, global president & CEO of Marsh.

As Mercer’s leader in the Pacific, Bryant has driven the strategy and growth of the business in the region, advancing Mercer’s portfolio of services across investments, superannuation and career consulting.

Prior to joining Mercer, Bryant served as CEO of Wealth & capital markets and chief investment officer at Australian Unity, where he had held senior leadership roles since joining in 2004. He is also chairman of the Financial Services Council.