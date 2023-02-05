Magellan head of marketing Lucy Briggs has departed the troubled fund manager to join Schroders Australia in the same role.

Briggs joins Schroders following eight years at Magellan Asset Management, including a tumultuous period over the last couple of years which saw founder Hamish Douglass take a leave of absence.

Before Magellan, she was a senior marketing manager at Fidelity International’s Australian business.

Briggs’ appointment follows the promotion of Amanda Irving, Schroders head of marketing for Australia, to head of marketing APAC last November. Irving relocated to Singapore in January 2023 to take up this role.

She replaces Michelle Han who has moved to London to take up the role of global head of growth and digital marketing.

Irving has 20 years of financial services marketing experience and was marketing director at BT Financial Group prior to joining Schroders.