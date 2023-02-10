Independent financial advice firm Koda Capital has appointed Cassandra Hinze as chief client officer and partner.

Hinze’s career spans 25 years. Before joining Koda, she held several senior leadership roles at AMP.

Koda was established in 2014 and has around 50 partners, 40 advisers, and over $10 billion of client funds.

The firm works with sophisticated clients throughout the country and has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and now Perth.

Koda was founded to provide independent financial advice free from conflicts of interest, with no vertical integration or fees earned from products. It is majority owned by its partners and staff, along with the strategic support of US-based Emigrant Partners.