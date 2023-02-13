There have been almost 325,000 competitions of digital CPD modules in Kaplan Professional’s financial adviser content library, Ontrack, in 2022.

Despite the industry losing thousands of advisers annually since the Hayne royal commission, the education provider noted this a 15 per cent increase over the previous year.

There are close to 26,000 subscribers to Kaplan’s library across Australia and New Zealand.

The three most popular digital modules were:

Ethics at work

Ethical perceptions in financial services

Establishing trust in financial services

Kaplan will add a further 300 content pieces during the year, including podcasts, videos, “micro-learning pieces” and specialist short courses.

Additionally, there will be a dedicated financial advice fundamentals library to further help professional year candidates.