Digital advice provider Ignition Advice has appointed Ken Lambden to its board as a non-executive director.

Lambden has over 30 years of experience in financial services, particularly investment management.

His most recent role was CEO of JO Hambro Capital Management. He has also worked as a chief investment officer at Baring Asset Management and spent over 15 years at Schroders Investment Management in various roles, including CEO of Australia. He joined the Quilter Financial Planning board as a non-executive director in March 2020.