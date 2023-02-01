Adviser investment platform HUB24 has appointed Amy Rixon as chief people officer.

She has over 20 years of leadership and HR experience.

Most recently, Rixon was chief people officer at Frucor Suntory, where she was responsible for the company’s people and culture strategy, leadership and development, and well-being of all its staff and sites.

Before that, she was the chief brand, people, and culture officer at ASX-listed ARQ Group, where she was part of the organisation’s executive leadership team for more than five years.

She also worked at Optus for over six years in several HR roles. Earlier in her career, she worked in human resources management for Suncorp and market research company Ipsos.