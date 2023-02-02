The Financial Planning Association’s Future2 Foundation has awarded $149,000 to 15 not-for-profit organisations in its 2022 funding round.

Future2 supports programs that assist young Australians who are experiencing social, financial, or physical hardship. This can include living in poverty, homelessness, at risk of juvenile justice, intellectually or physically disabled, socially isolated, or fighting substance abuse.

Members of the FPA nominate not-for-profit organisations around Australia for a grant, and local committees judge each state.

Then, Future2 assesses the nominated not-for-profit organisations through:

Education, including skills training, financial literacy, and leadership development;

Engagement, including mentoring, and juvenile justice programs;

Employment, including work experience, money management, and job readiness training;

Wellbeing, including remedial programs for drug and alcohol dependence; and

Independent living and social inclusion.

The Future2 judging panel consisted of:

Giles Gunesekera AM , Global Impact Initiative;

Susanne Erratt, Advanced Financial Planning Solutions;

Naomi Mee-Martino, Bastion Financial Group;

Naomi Alletson, Achieveit Financial Planning;

Michael Smith, Halpin Wealth;

Mark Alexander, Pitcher Partners; and

Gary Jones, Professional Investment Services Bendigo.

Below is a full list of the grant recipients.