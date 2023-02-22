Zurich Financial Services has launched the 2023 Tackle Your Feelings season with an independent evaluation by Monash University which demonstrates the positive impact and success of the mental well–being program.

Tackle Your Feelings is a free mental health education and awareness training program delivered by accredited psychologists and offered to the coaches, members and staff of local AFL community clubs.

Since it was founded in 2018, the program has impacted the lives of thousands of Australians through its delivery across 850 community clubs, with more than 145,000 players benefiting from their leaders completing the program.

“It’s an awesome program,” former AFL coach and player and Tackle Your Feelings Ambassador Nathan Buckley said in a media release on Wednesday morning.

“It’s so succinct and gives you really practical strategies. It’s a great conversation starter.”

A recent independent academic evaluation of the program by Monash University found that participants: