Netwealth has upgraded its notification system to improve notifications for advice fee renewals, amongst over 40 feature additions.
The addition to the client account notification and task tool is called Activities, a centralised area of the platform where advisers and clients will be able to track and respond to tasks.
Other examples of the expanded centralised activities area now features:
- Ability to view, process and approve a wide range of tasks, including pending corporate actions and expiring advice fee renewals;
- Tracking of tasks awaiting client approval, such as adviser fee requests, change of bank details, withdrawals and record of advice approvals;
- Sending of alerts on client accounts and investments held within a client’s account, such as expiring term deposits and maturing annuities; and
- Filter and archive activities for individual advisers, their teams and for clients.