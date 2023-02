Cbus Super has appointed Divya Jain and Nathan Cotton as portfolio strategist and senior analyst, respectfully.

Jain previously worked at AustralianSuper, where she focussed on active strategies across emerging market currencies and fixed income. She also brings skills and experience in broader currency management and portfolio construction.

Nathan Cotton previously worked in a similar role at QIC. He also spent time at the Reserve Bank of AustraliaRBA as an economist.