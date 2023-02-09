Bennelong Funds Management has appointed Amanda Evans and Andrew Cumming as senior account directors.

Evans has over 25 years of experience in funds management, working across client relationship management. She has previously worked at Colonial First State, Macquarie Group, and BT Financial Group.

Cumming has begun his new role with 13 years of experience in business development, distribution, and account management across the funds and wealth management sectors. He has held senior business development roles at Macquarie Bank, MLC Australia, and NAB.

Evans will be based on Brisbane, while Cumming is based in Perth.