AXA Investment Managers has appointed Olivier Blanchard, Nigel Topping, Marie-Christine Korniloff, and Nicolas Loz De Coetgourhang to the advisory committee of its Investment Institute as independent members.

They will provide expertise and insights on various topics, including macro-economics, climate change, biodiversity, and natural resources.

Blanchard is an emeritus professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a former economic counsellor and director at the research department for the International Monetary Fund (IMF). She is currently a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Nigel Topping is a policy adviser and former Climate Champion for COP26.

Korniloff and Coetgourhang join the committee from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in France, where they work as director of corporate engagement and head of sustainable business practices, respectively.