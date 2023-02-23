Co-founder and inaugural SMSF Association managing director Andrea Slattery has been the first to be awarded life membership by the association.

Slattery was managing director from 2003 to 2017, which was followed by a two-year stint as a non-executive director from 2017 to 2019.

In a speech at the associations National Conference in Melbourne this week, she thanked founding chair, Peter Fry; and inaugural non-executive directors Peter Nicholson, Nick Aston, and Brian Williams who she said enabled the association to find its feet.

She also credited former Labor Senator Nick Sherry who getting the association a “seat at the superannuation table, former Prime Minister Julia Gillard’s government for accrediting SMSF specialists as professionals, and Liberals Matthias Cormann and Josh Frydenburg for ensuring “our issues were heard at the highest levels of government”.