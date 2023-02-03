AMP has completed the sale and transfer of the Collimate Capital international infrastructure equity business to DigitalBridge Group.

In an update on the ASX on Friday morning, AMP said the total value of the deal which includes $521 cash payment, of which $77 million is associated with a balance sheet adjustment.

Additionally, there is $57 million of value from retained estimated future carry and performance fees, and $4 million of gains on foreign exchange.

AMP also remains eligible for a further cash earn-out of up to $180 million depending on future fund raisings for the Global Infrastructure Fund III and Global Infrastructure Fund IV.