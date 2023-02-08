Alphinity Investment Management has listed its’ two growing global equities funds on the ASX.

They are the Alphinity Global Equity Fund (XALG) and the Alphinity Global Sustainable Equity Fund (XASG).

“Both of these funds give retail investors easy access to a global portfolio of companies that have been identified as undervalued as they enter or are about to enter an earnings upgrade cycle and can deliver positive earnings surprises,” Alphinity global portfolio manager Jonas Palmqvist said.

Specifically, XALG offers a long-only portfolio of 25 to 40 leading, highly-diversified global companies identified as under-valued and within an earnings upgrade cycle.

Since its inception in 2015 as a managed fund, XALG’s underlying fund has returned 11.1 per cent per annum, and 8.5 per cent per annum over the past three years, out-performing the benchmark by 1.5 per cent per annum and 2.3 per cent per annum, respectively.

XASG provides a diversified portfolio of 25 to 40 leading global sustainable listed companies, assessed by Alphinity as having a net positive alignment to the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, exceeding Alphinity’s minimum ESG criteria, and offering attractive prospective returns.

A committee including reputable external experts helps ensure the fund stays true to its charter and drives active engagement with companies. Both funds use the MSCI World Net Total Return Index (AUD) as a benchmark. Since its launch in June 2021, XASG’s underlying fund has returned 2.3 per cent per annum, out-performing the benchmark by 1.1 per cent per annum.