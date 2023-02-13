The government has requested the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) investigate the implementation of a SMS sender ID register.

In a joint media release on Monday morning on behalf of the communications and financial services portfolios, it said this system has been successfully used to deter scammers in other countries.

Sender ID scams trick people into thinking they are receiving legitimate texts from businesses or Government agencies such as Australia Post or MyGov. The registries can effectively act as a blocking list to stop bad actors from impersonating trusted brands.

ACMA has been asked to investigate different register models and will provide advice to the government on the most appropriate model for the Australian market.