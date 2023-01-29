Former FSC director and APRA executive board member Geoff Summerhayes has been appointed as chair of the board of Zurich Financial Services.

Summerhayes commenced from the start of the year. His other key industry experience includes being Suncorp Life chief executive, NAB regional general manager, and MLC Superannuation and Investments CEO.

At APRA, Summerhayes was the executive board member for the insurance division, working for the prudential regulator from 2016 to 2020. Before that, he was FSC director from 2010 to 2015.

Summerhayes will also chair Zurich’s other related corporate entities. He previously served as an independent non-executive director on each of these boards since January 2022.

Noel Condon and Mary Waldron have been appointed independent non-executive directors of Zurich in addition to its other related corporate entities.

Nicolette Rubinsztein has also been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Zurich Australian Insurance, in addition to her existing directorships of other Zurich corporate entities.

Condon has more than 40 years’ experience across insurance and reinsurance markets in the Asia-Pacific and Europe.

He has previously held senior management roles with AIG, including as Australia CEO for nine years and served as a board member of AIG Australia, AIG New Zealand and the Insurance Council of Australia.

Waldron has more than 30 years’ of experience in audit, risk and consulting as a former partner at Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young. She spent 14 years at PwC where she was a member of their global leadership team and the global chief risk officer from 2016 to 2021.

Appointees will join existing independent non-executive director John Mulcahy. The announcement follows the resignations of former chair Paul Bedbrook and non-executive director Elaine Collins at the end of last year.