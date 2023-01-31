Wealth management group Ord Minnett has appointed Alastair Hunter as head of institutional research. Hunter has over 32 years of experience in equity research and financial markets. He was rated number one bank analyst while working as head of research at Goldman Sachs/JBWere.

He has spent the last few years at Balanced Equities Management/Franklin Templeton.

Hunter joins Angus Esslemont, Ord Minnett’s head of institutional equities where they will continue to build the firm’s reputation for small and mid-sized cap research and institutional brokering.

Malcolm Wood has been Ord Minnett’s head of institutional research and asset management and will now take on a wider role within asset allocation, expanding to portfolio construction. Wood had joined Ord Minnett via the acquisition of wealth manager E.L.& C. Baillieu last November.