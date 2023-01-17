Advice and client engagement platform Lumiant has integrated with Xplan, which it said will remove the need for double data entry.

Xplan remains as the advice firm’s core CRM and client data repository, while the Lumiant platform powers client experience and advice engagement.

The integration is available to all Xplan customers on Lumiant’s starter and professional subscriptions. Lumiant will integrate other fields in due course to continue to improve efficiency for advisers.

The new integration uses Iress Open API to share client information from Xplan to Lumiant while automatically capturing client conversations and interactions from Lumiant in Xplan.

Iress announced last year it was working to better improve integration with third-party software providers.