Wealth management firm LGT Crestone has appointed Amanda Hing and Ashlea Somerset into senior advice roles.

Hing has been appointed as partner and investment adviser. She joins LGT Crestone with over 23 years of experience specialising in multi-generational wealth, investment and stewardship strategies.

Prior to joining LGT Crestone, she was a partner and head of Family Wealth Advisory at Sayers, leading a team focused on family offices, executives, for-purpose organisations and families of wealth.

Before her role at Sayers, Hing worked at JBWere and Goldman Sachs for over 21 years, including as an executive director leading the Family Advisory offering for family offices and ultra-high net worth individuals.

Somerset has been appointed as an associate adviser, joining LGT Crestone with over 15 years of experience specialising in well considered wealth management strategies and investment solutions servicing wealthy individuals, businesses and family offices.

Her most recent role as a partner at Sayers saw her manage a high quality and complex portfolio of clients using a bespoke approach.

Prior to her role at Sayers, she worked as an associate at JBWere for more than 11 years where intergenerational wealth management strategies were her primary focus and acting as a key contributor toward conceptualising and delivering family advisory.

Both new appointees will be responsible for the private wealth management of ultra-high-net worth and high-net worth individuals, family offices and for purpose organisations.

They will be based in Sydney and they will report to LGT Crestone’s senior partner and head of Advisory, NSW & QLD, Michael Tritton.

Throughout 2022, LGT Crestone expanded its national footprint and has 94 advisers across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide.

The appointments follow a suite of new initiatives within LGT Crestone. On 6 December, the Company announced its partnership with StepStone Group to launch SPRING, one of the first open-ended venture capital (VC) funds of its kind for Australian high-net-worth investors, which will be exclusively available to LGT Crestone clients until the end of the financial year.

The company also launched its Lombard Facility, a multi-currency, multi-asset class margin lending product.