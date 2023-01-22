Adviser platform HUB24 has launched an additional ESG ratings functionality on its platform, providing advisers with access to data-driven insights and reporting metrics for selected managed funds and over 350 Australian-listed securities.

The new functionality also allows advisers to access ESG ratings from fund researcher Morningstar’s Sustainalytics rating system. It complements HUB24’s managed portfolio stock substitution capability, as well.

HUB24 currently offers over 1,000 managed funds and EFTs in the platform market.