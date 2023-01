The stewardship service provider for Federated Hermes, EOS, has appointed Ross Teverson to lead its engagement team for Asia and global emerging markets.

Teverson has over 20 years of experience in asset management and stewardship. He has also invested in and engaged with companies across the Asia and emerging market regions.

He will lead the development and delivery of EOS’s engagement plan for corporate and public policy, and market best practices across Asia and Global Emerging Markets.