The Australian ETF industry received $13.5 billion of net inflows, outdoing the Australian managed funds industry, according to data from ETF provider BetaShares.

The End of 2022 ETF Review found the unlisted funds industry sustained net outflows of $26.8 billion, marking it the worst year on record for Australian managed funds.

However, the industry’s positive net flows were not enough to combat the asset value declines caused by falling share and bond markets and as a result the industry itself fell in value by 2 per cent. Total ETF funds under management ended the year at $133.7 billion.

ETFs received higher flows than unlisted funds in four of the last five years, with cumulative flows over this period of approximately $71 billion versus vs the unlisted funds industry’s total net flows of approximately $3 billion.