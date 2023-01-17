Amid cybersecurity issues in financial services dominating headlines in 2022, Diverger has acquired a tech provider to help improve internal technology and cyber protection capability.

The acquisition of Priority Networking adds a specialist in cyber and process needs of small to mid-sized organisations as an outsourced managed technology service provider, ensuring technology infrastructure is operated efficiently, compliant with software developments and regulations and improving cyber protection.

Diverger CEO Nathan Jacobsen said the acquisition is consistent with its commitment to expanding its services to its clients.

“Diverger has a clear growth strategy to become the leading service provider to advice and accounting firms,” he said in a media release on Tuesday morning.

“To do that, we must forecast and deliver the services they need.”

“There has been a rising need to focus on technology and cyber risk, and this has been a key consideration in making this acquisition.”

Priority Networking founders Greg Gardiner and Jacques Louw will remain as principals of the business.

Over the coming months, Priority Networking will integrate with Diverger and be available to provide technology services across the network.