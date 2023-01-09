BlackRock has appointed James Raby as APAC head of wealth.

He has over 15 years of experience at the firm, including leadership roles across strategy, corporate development, finance, and audit. He most recently served as APAC chief financial officer.

Raby is based in Hong Kong, where he oversees finance, corporate strategy and corporate development initiatives across the region.

His service with the firm dates back to 2005, when he was a director of strategy for Barclays and later a principal at BGI, which BlackRock acquired in 2008. He worked closely with BlackRock’s APAC business throughout his time at the firm, particularly in his capacity as a member of the global strategy team and as global head of financial planning and analysis.