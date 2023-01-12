Bennelong Funds Management has appointed John Burke as its new global CEO.

Burke developed broad global experience during his time at Mercer, AllianceBernstein, Deutsche Bank, Challenger Investment Solutions, and Fidante Partners.

He will join Bennelong during the first half of 2023, allowing for a comprehensive handover and a smooth transition.

Bingham and the Bennelong board have spent the last two years actively planning his succession.

Under Bingham’s tenure, assets under management and advice grew from around $5 billion in 2014 to more than $15 billion at 31 December 2022.