AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) has appointed former Pepper Money executive Dan Heckendorf as chief financial officer.

Heckendorf, who originally joined AZ NGA as interim CFO in October 2022, is a proven strategic finance leader. He has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, capital raisings, business planning, and execution.

Before Pepper Money, Heckendorf was senior commercial finance manager at Westpac Banking Corporation. He also held senior roles at Deutsche Bank and the Royal Bank of Scotland in the United Kingdom.