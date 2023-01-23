Wealth management platform AreaWealth has appointed former Goldman Sachs managing director Andrew Rennie as chairman of its board.

He replaces David Curtis, who will now serve as a non-executive director and board member.

Rennie has over 30 years of financial services experience. Prior to joining AreaWealth, he was chief of staff at Segantii Capital Management in Hong Kong. Before that, he was a partner and managing director at Goldman Sachs and executive director at UBS Australia.

AreaWealth was founded in 2019 to deliver a software platform for financial intermediaries to provide a whole of wealth solution to clients.