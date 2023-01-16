Capital Prudential Manager has appointed global financial services provider Apex to support the Capital Prudential Real Estate Master Trust.

Apex has been appointed to provide fund administration, loan administration and compliance services, to supplement Capital Prudential’s centralised risk management, treasury and settlements function to ensure that investors benefit from best-in-class risk management.

Capital Prudential is a non-bank financial institution, offering returns from pooled investment in diversified property developments delivered entirely as regular predictable income streams.