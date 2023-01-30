Investor Desk has launched a new digital investment service through its thematic portfolios in collaboration with OpenInvest.

The portfolios vary from income-based portfolios to an ESG portfolio.

Its investment committee manages each model portfolio, and by doing so, instructs OpenInvest on what to buy and sell on behalf of each investor. The committee comprises Vijay Raj, Max Riaz, Pooja Tahiliani, Peter Turbach, Paul Ayton, and Minsun Kim.

Investor Desk will provide regular updates to explain any changes made to holdings. Informative reports, videos, and podcasts will be made available to clients so they can equip themselves with the tools to make more informed investment decisions.