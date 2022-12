A gold bullion ETF (NUGG) from VanEck will be tradeable on the ASX from Wednesday morning (7 December).

NUGG will be backed by physical gold bullion sourced from Australian gold producers. There will also be an option to convert holdings into physical gold at the Perth Mint.

