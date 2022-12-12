Superannuation trustees are on notice to improve their internal dispute resolution systems after a targeted review of trustee compliance with the enforceable complaints handling requirements, according to the corporate regulator.

The review found that some trustees had sub-standard arrangements for managing complaints.

Most trustees failed to inform consumers when their response to the complaints exceeded the maximum timeframe. This could delay consumers exercising their right to go to the AFCA.

Trustees’ failure to comply with obligations can lead to poor outcomes, such as consumers abandoning a complaint.

ASIC will write to these trustees about complying with complaints handling requirements. The trustees will be required to take prompt action to remedy the issues identified, and the majority will need to report on improvements made.

ASIC is also considering other regulatory actions where necessary.

Key concerns outlined by ASIC: