The head of Vanguard’s corporate affairs group, Robin Bowerman, is retiring after 19 years at the organisation.

Bowerman’s legacy includes his central role in bringing Vanguard’s ETFs to Australian investors in 2009, the launch of Vanguard Personal Investor in 2020, and Vanguard Super in 2022.

At Vanguard Australia he led the retail, strategy, advocacy and corporate affairs functions during his time, originally joining in 2003 as head of retail.

He was hired by Vangaurd Australia founder Jeremy Duffield and co-authored the book Wealth of Experience with him.

Bowerman was also a former personal finance journalist and editor for over 15 years, served as editor for a range of Vanguard publications, and as a media spokesperson and presenter on behalf of Vanguard.

Outside of Vanguard, he served on the board of the SMSF Association, founded the Financial Services Council ETF working group, and provided his expertise to a range of other industry forums.