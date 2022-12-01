Former Victorian Deputy Premier James Merlino has been appointed to the board of retail industry super fund Rest as independent chair and director.

Merlino has spent the last 20 years as an MP in the Victorian Government as part of the Labor party.

He held various portfolios during his tenure including education; mental health; sport; recreation and youth affairs; disability ageing and carers; and assisted the premier on multicultural affairs.

Merlino will take over the role when incumbent Ken Marshman finishes his term on 31 December 2022.

Marshman was appointed as an independent director on 17 December 2013 and as independent chair of the board on 31 July 2014.