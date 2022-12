Alternative real estate investment manager Qualitas has appointed Mark Power as the head of income credit.

Power has over 30 years of experience in real estate finance. He joined Qualitas in 2017 from NAB, where he was a director.

In this new role, Power will be responsible for the income credit business which includes the ASX-listed Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI), the Qualitas Senior Debt Fund and various domestic and offshore institutional mandates.