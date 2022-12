PGIM Real Estate has hired James Footh as a managing director on the global data center investments portfolio management team.

He will have transactional and portfolio management responsibilities for investments made by PGIM Real Estate* in the data centre sector.

Footh brings over 30 years of real estate experience to the role, having worked for a range of market participants in the US and Europe.

* We incorrectly referred to PGIM Real Estate as ‘PGIM’ in the original version of this post.