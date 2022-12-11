As part of the proposed acquisition of Pendal Group, Perpetual has announced the three Pendal directors that will join the board in an announcement to the ASX on Monday morning.

Christopher Jones – based in New York City and has 35 years in financial services experience. He was most recently principal of private investor of CMVJ Capital and has significant experience as a CIO and portfolio manager. He has also been head of BlackRock’s US Global Fundamental Equity and cohead of the Global Advice Equity funds.

Kathryn Matthews – Based in the UK and has 40 years’ experience in funds and investment management. She has previously been CIO for Fidelity in the Asia Pacific ex Japan market where she was based in Hong Kong.

Ben Heap – Based in Australia he was a founding partner at venture capital firm H2 Ventures. He is also independent chair of CBA New Digital Businesses, a subsidiary of the big four bank. He is also chair of The Star Entertainment Group, a non-executive director of online retailer Redbubble and CFS owned investor Avanteos Investments. He was previously managing director for UBS Global Asset Management in Australia and prior to that he was head of infrastructure in New York.